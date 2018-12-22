Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 54,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.84 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc Com (GPN) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 4,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,705 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.47 million, up from 258,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32M shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $13.58 million activity. $1.95 million worth of stock was sold by Berchtold Joe on Wednesday, August 15. $378,480 worth of stock was sold by ENLOE ROBERT TED III on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.41 million was made by Rowles Michael on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech has 60,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding, a France-based fund reported 290,206 shares. Levin Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 29,873 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Select Equity Gp Inc Lp stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Invesco Limited holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 34,205 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 7,604 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc holds 1,600 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corp has 2.13 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Davenport & Company Limited Liability reported 1.10 million shares. United Automobile Association invested in 42,688 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Gabelli initiated Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, September 18. Gabelli has “Buy” rating and $33 target. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of LYV in report on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 8. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Friday, May 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peoples Services Corp has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12.37M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.04% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 14,582 are held by Cap Int Limited Ca. Smithfield has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Amp Capital Ltd invested in 0.03% or 38,701 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 16,312 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alkeon Limited Liability reported 0.6% stake.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co initiated Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Wednesday, September 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Friday, November 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, November 5 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, April 13 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $674.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 14,224 shares to 6,445 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,567 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp Com (NASDAQ:CDW).