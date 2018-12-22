Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) by 170.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.94M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707.78M, up from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 49,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.19M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 3.91M shares traded or 152.14% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 227.27% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. GLNG’s profit will be $13.74 million for 38.79 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -227.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited – Q3 2018 results presentation date change – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 31, 2018 : DG, DLTR, BURL, DCI, CMD, AEO, CIEN, GLNG, TECD, SFL, GMLP, FRO – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Golar LNG JV picked to supply future LNG terminal for Croatia – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Rallies 27% In A Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global LNG Surges: Buy The Stock Of The Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $172.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 107,350 shares to 595,350 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 41 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by ABN Amro to “Hold” on Monday, October 3. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Jefferies. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Thursday, April 19 report. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 17. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, December 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 4 report. Credit Suisse upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rating on Monday, May 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 26.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ClearOne Announces Expiration of Oversubscribed Rights Offering – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “StreamNet, Inc. files for IPO to list on Nasdaq – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: REG, PCG – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group Names Cynthia (CJ) Warner as CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three Charts Dispel the â€œPrice Improvementâ€ Myth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Regency Centers Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 5 with “Top Pick”. As per Wednesday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Monday, January 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. Citigroup maintained the shares of REG in report on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on Tuesday, August 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 12 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 14 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $446,092 activity. The insider WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW sold 2,095 shares worth $137,872. ROTH ALAN TODD sold $149,845 worth of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on Friday, August 17.