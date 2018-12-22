Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 7,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.49 million, down from 171,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.17M, up from 753,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 941,734 shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Admiral Deploys Guidewire Products for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing – Business Wire” published on June 29, 2016, Forbes.com published: “The Best Software Companies To Work For In 2018, According To Glassdoor – Forbes” on November 19, 2017. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire to Acquire Cyence – Business Wire” published on October 06, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing – Business Wire” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nicholas Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pnc Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 536 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 15,201 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 213,001 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Prudential Fincl reported 4,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.21% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 4,782 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability Com holds 1.87% or 29,273 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,174 shares. Criterion Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 114,300 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 21. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Friday, September 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 2 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 703 shares to 137,338 shares, valued at $59.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 55,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. The insider DUBOIS GUY sold 798 shares worth $67,830. 136 shares were sold by Hung Priscilla, worth $12,206. Ryu Marcus sold $1.11 million worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 3,111 shares valued at $322,017 was made by Polelle Michael on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 5,446 shares valued at $565,422 was sold by Sherry Steven P.. Shares for $431,299 were sold by King James Winston on Tuesday, September 18.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “JPMorgan Asset Says Cash Better Than Stocks for First Time in Decade – Bloomberg” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan tops largest banks listâ€¦ BofA CEOâ€™s outlook for 2019 – New York Business Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Backing Up The Truck Before Having To Chase It – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Incorporated reported 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Busey has 2.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brandes Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 57,534 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Community National Bank Na reported 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). George Kaiser Family Foundation has 35,056 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 7,839 shares. Milestone Grp holds 8,520 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 13,795 shares. Mariner Llc invested in 0.66% or 229,017 shares. Martin Currie owns 91,258 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.02% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs stated it has 1.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 19.