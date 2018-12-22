Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 61.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $217,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 3.95M shares traded or 139.20% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 103,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,077 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, down from 495,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 8.43M shares traded or 301.63% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Among 11 analysts covering Vonage (NYSE:VG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Vonage had 34 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. Oppenheimer maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 12 by Dougherty & Company. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Oppenheimer. FBN Securities downgraded the shares of VG in report on Thursday, August 10 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 8 by Needham. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 5 by William Blair. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 10.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VG’s profit will be $14.37M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granahan Investment Ma owns 187,239 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.02% or 10,486 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. 64,700 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Quantbot Lp reported 39,209 shares. 314,940 are held by Citadel Lc. 325,822 are owned by Cwm Limited. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 138,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 48,919 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 55,866 shares stake. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Lp holds 1.94% or 3.50 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 166 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc owns 258,868 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 18,306 shares. 1.31M were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 37,080 shares to 268,070 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 12,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $35.25 million activity. 500,000 shares were sold by Citron Jeffrey A, worth $7.17M on Tuesday, September 11. $7.16 million worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was sold by MASAREK ALAN on Tuesday, August 21.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $813.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,715 shares to 8,520 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 11,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited owns 368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 21,659 shares. 170,088 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 3.19 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 40,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Patten Grp stated it has 700 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 53,358 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Citadel Limited Co. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 179,890 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp holds 115,416 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 114,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, New York-based fund reported 700,700 shares. 11,475 are held by Teacher Retirement Of Texas.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $29.14M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% EPS growth.

