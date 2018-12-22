Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 16.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,439 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.35 million, up from 37,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on HUD to Keep Words “Free from Discrimination” in Mission Statement; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Miami Beach Upgrades Analog Network with Harris P25 System; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Bain & Company’s Harris on the Impact of Demographics and Automation on Jobs (Video); 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: PR 18-09 Harris v. City of Providence – No Violation; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Harris Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, down from 68,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00M. $389,244 worth of stock was sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A on Wednesday, September 5. SCHEPP RICHARD D sold $1.76M worth of stock.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54 target in Friday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 5 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 14. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 11 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by Gordon Haskett on Thursday, August 10. Guggenheim initiated the shares of KSS in report on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Monday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $3900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 12. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s: A Good Value At $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JCPenney Stock Is a Bet on a Turnaround That Isnâ€™t Coming – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s Looks Cheap After 22% Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Stock Lost 11% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. ZOISS EDWARD J also sold $4.28M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 45,800 shares valued at $7.47M was sold by FOX SHELDON J. 24,670 Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares with value of $3.99 million were sold by Young Christopher D.. Taylor Todd A. had sold 18,698 shares worth $3.03 million on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Harris Corp.’s (NYSE: HRS) metro Orlando investment in R&D will create high-wage jobs – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of L3 Technologies, Inc. Merger – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Harris Corporation CEO Named Chairman of AIA Board of Governors – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Economic development officials sound off on C. Fla.â€™s biggest 2018 wins – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.