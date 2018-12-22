Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 26.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 38,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,777 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02 million, down from 144,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 1.28M shares traded or 171.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 17.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92 million, up from 157,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 5.92 million shares traded or 281.66% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $463.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 21,674 shares to 54,227 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 42,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Harsco Corporationâ€™s Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco Corporation (HSC) CEO, Nicholas Grasberger on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco +14% on earnings beat; raises FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold HSC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 65.06 million shares or 1.48% less from 66.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,059 are owned by Johnson Counsel. G2 Inv Prtnrs Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.79% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 189,278 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Dupont Capital has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Covington Capital Mngmt has 5,000 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pnc Service Group Incorporated holds 0% or 105,460 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 22,843 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 99,504 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 585,765 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 28,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.29 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $525,249 activity. Shares for $513,483 were sold by Gerson Scott H on Friday, November 2.

Among 6 analysts covering Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corporation had 17 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 12. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. As per Tuesday, September 13, the company rating was initiated by Lake Street. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Lake Street. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $27 target in Thursday, May 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 3.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $251.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28,000 shares to 84,150 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10.08 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 48 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 13 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Monday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 21 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 26.