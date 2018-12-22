Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 390,551 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.29 million, down from 395,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA EXPECTS TO HAVE A DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO OF ABOUT 49% FOLLOWING ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – New Cigna Simple File Alerts Consumers to Additional Benefit Payouts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna grabs vital scale with $67bn deal for Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES CIGNA ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE ON PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Deal Shows Being a Health Insurer Isn’t Enough Anymore; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Express Scripts Rating Review Linked to Rating Review of Cigna; 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 29/05/2018 – ANZ’s New Zealand Arm Sells OnePath Life Unit to Cigna; 08/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on $67 billion deal for Express Scripts: ‘The current marketplace is not sustainable’

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 25.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 3,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18 million, down from 15,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.98 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $90.49 million activity. Davis Stephen J sold 23,270 shares worth $2.36M. Sibley Tarrant L. sold $152,500 worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Tuesday, August 21. 10,000 shares were sold by Thomas Deborah, worth $1.01 million. Johnson Dolph had sold 22,842 shares worth $2.32 million. $598,786 worth of stock was sold by Tinga Wiebe on Wednesday, November 7. $2.09 million worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was sold by Frascotti John.

Among 23 analysts covering Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Hasbro Inc. had 94 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 22. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Tuesday, July 24 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $117 target in Tuesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 25.22% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.3 per share. HAS’s profit will be $217.58M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.88% negative EPS growth.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $414.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 7,947 shares to 63,016 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Fed selloff, is a U.S. bear market next? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which Apparel Stocks Could be the Crocs (CROX) of 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Global stock indexes slide as U.S. government shutdown looms – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apax may have clicked on $1.8 bln Kiwi bargain – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lab-grown diamond prices slide as De Beers fights back – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold HAS shares while 146 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 105.26 million shares or 4.89% more from 100.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Dynamic Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 36,575 shares. Mutual Of America holds 15,073 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.29% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Mercantile Company has 12,215 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 4,173 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 59,694 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 129,721 shares. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 34,789 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 5,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 9,534 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 4,664 shares. Cadence Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 10,335 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 824,799 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 2,824 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 18,023 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt LP accumulated 87,351 shares. Calamos Limited Co accumulated 38,632 shares. First In reported 714 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lakewood Mgmt Lp reported 111,562 shares stake. Washington Tru Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.45M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 36 shares. 235 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rudman Errol M has 3.34% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CI in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 17. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CI in report on Monday, March 12 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, June 28, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, August 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $20100 target.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41,071 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $57.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “An Obamacare Tax Worth Repealing And Replacing – Forbes” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. Another trade for 2,825 shares valued at $605,253 was sold by Triplett Michael W. Shares for $4.51 million were sold by Sadler Jason D.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.