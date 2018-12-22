Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 49.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 15,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42 million, up from 24,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. Perlin Jonathan B had sold 83,298 shares worth $10.16 million on Wednesday, July 25. Another trade for 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 was made by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26. The insider Morrow J William sold $604,795. 6,543 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $849,688 were sold by Englebright Jane D.. On Monday, July 23 Reiner Deborah M sold $26,670 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 237 shares. On Tuesday, November 13 Torres Kathryn A. sold $116,732 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 820 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, August 14. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 30. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 1. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers Co invested 0.62% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc National Bank Usa holds 7,815 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 28,482 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.75% or 3.55 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,661 shares. Ativo Mgmt Ltd has 14,400 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 4,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Shelton Capital Management, California-based fund reported 25,709 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,958 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 33 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 20,427 shares to 330,033 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 15,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, November 15 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, July 27. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, May 26 to “Underperform” rating. Jefferies maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $140.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 11 to “Neutral”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 21 to “Neutral”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 9.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.

