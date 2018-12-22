Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 8.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 279,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.29M, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 5.19 million shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 16,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,695 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, up from 73,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07M shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $595.21M for 7.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.23% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 10,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 227,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.05 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $69.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 205,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout Invs stated it has 195,004 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company has 262,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 1.06 million were accumulated by Century Cos. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,480 shares. Northern Corp reported 2.38M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 36,385 shares. Invesco Limited holds 2.25M shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc owns 30,414 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Three Peaks Capital Ltd reported 23,912 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. HollyFrontier had 88 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Saturday, September 5 report. On Friday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 6 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America downgraded the shares of HFC in report on Monday, August 24 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Friday, June 17 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by with “Overweight” on Monday, October 10. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. On Thursday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.