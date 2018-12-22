Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 30.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 264,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 609,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.19M, down from 873,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 3.64M shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 25.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 65,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, down from 258,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 2.09 million shares traded or 119.38% up from the average. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 23.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.45 million activity. BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D also sold $553,090 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. Hunter Jesse N sold $659,500 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Thursday, July 26. BURKHALTER BRANDY also sold $395,700 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by GEPHARDT Richard A on Monday, September 10. Williamson Keith H had sold 2,000 shares worth $290,000 on Friday, September 28.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, December 13 to “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan initiated the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, December 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 239,677 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Lc has invested 0.98% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ims holds 0% or 85 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 39,495 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 273,204 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2.13M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Management Lp holds 1.4% or 340,298 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 0.43% or 65,110 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 17 shares. Fdx, California-based fund reported 5,340 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 10,356 shares. 328,154 were reported by Cortland Associate Mo.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $18.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 31,323 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $93.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 195,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.14M for 21.15 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Home Bancshares Inc. had 43 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of HOMB in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) earned “Buy” rating by Wood on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Merion Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 11 report. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, August 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 4. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Thursday, November 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Friday, April 20.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $148,338 activity. $18,990 worth of stock was bought by Garrett Karen on Wednesday, October 24. $48,118 worth of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) was bought by French Tracy on Friday, October 19. Shares for $47,767 were sold by FLOYD JENNIFER C.. 6,000 Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) shares with value of $111,450 were bought by LIEBLONG ALEX R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HOMB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 108.75 million shares or 0.47% more from 108.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 1.91 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fsi Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 573 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.09% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 12,986 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Kwmg Limited Liability Company reported 90,862 shares stake. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc holds 0.27% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 224,455 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 116,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability invested in 577,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Skylands Capital Lc stated it has 0.26% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 15,312 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 18,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 643,893 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 0.02% or 20,002 shares in its portfolio.

