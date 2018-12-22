Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 29.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 27,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 120,808 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04 million, up from 93,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 486,016 shares traded or 41.04% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,360 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.77 million, down from 482,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 11,947 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 35,187 shares. Logan Capital Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,541 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc has 3,100 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 753,255 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,891 shares. Firsthand Capital Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 35,838 are owned by Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp. Basswood Capital Limited Liability invested in 1.24% or 163,150 shares. Aperio Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 596,857 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Com owns 1,278 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Asset Management Incorporated holds 149,429 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Vision Cap has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 315,950 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $60.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 10,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 9,996 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million. The insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94 million.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.71M shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $41.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,036 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).