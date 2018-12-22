Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83 million, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,756 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, down from 30,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, January 19. Societe Generale has “Sell” rating and $149.0 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Societe Generale. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 12 by Bernstein. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco stated it has 56,452 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,549 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 147,316 shares. Fruth owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,586 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,402 shares. Great Lakes Llc owns 12,942 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,842 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc stated it has 4,041 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Co Na has invested 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 61,814 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt invested in 3,817 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc, which manages about $278.97 million and $367.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,240 shares to 8,040 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722. 8,500 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, August 16. Gordon Haskett has “Hold” rating and $58 target. On Thursday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Thursday, November 19. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 1.

