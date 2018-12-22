Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 54.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 18,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,105 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, up from 33,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 14,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,881 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, down from 28,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Should I Do With My IBM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts React To Red Hat’s Q3 Earnings Print (NYSE:RHT) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “SBUX Stock Has Run Too Far Too Fast and Needs to Cool down a Bit – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Starbucks Doubling Down On Delivery In The Face Of Competition In China – Forbes” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks dazzles with new NYC reserve roastery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

