Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 1.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 64,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.09M, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.15M shares traded or 150.25% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 0.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Community Bank increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,119 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.98M, up from 127,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 7,448 shares. Associated Banc has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,763 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,722 shares. Indiana Investment holds 8,124 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Co reported 416,629 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 4,055 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 3,102 shares. 25,418 were reported by Davy Asset Management. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 4,402 shares. World Asset Inc accumulated 68,278 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Bremer Tru National Association reported 8,893 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Company owns 99,058 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us Eq Etf by 25,845 shares to 99,855 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 70,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,917 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco 0 (HYS).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31. 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838. Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Bernstein maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 22 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, October 20 with “Neutral” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, July 14. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold PLAB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 1.06% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 93,942 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 31,900 shares. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 477 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Principal Financial Grp holds 552,188 shares. Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 662,700 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 842,037 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 9 shares. 1.07M are held by Franklin Resources. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 45,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,000 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 16,326 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Millennium Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $404,453 activity. TYSON MITCHELL G sold 1,790 shares worth $17,156. Burr Richelle E had sold 2,000 shares worth $19,060 on Monday, October 29. FIORITA JOSEPH A JR sold $161,797 worth of stock.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 33,591 shares to 648,671 shares, valued at $32.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,813 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Among 7 analysts covering Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Photronics had 11 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Suntrust Robinson initiated Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) on Thursday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets initiated the shares of PLAB in report on Thursday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Needham. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Monday, September 18. The stock of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 1. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 11. The stock of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Friday, November 11.

