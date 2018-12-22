Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 31,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,367 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.85 million, down from 264,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 2.28M shares traded or 51.29% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Friday, June 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 3. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 23. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $55 target in Friday, August 12 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,948 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.03% stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 97,297 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2.45 million shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 36,431 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 325 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 72,664 shares. Ci Global Investments holds 4.23% or 3.60M shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 2.19 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 348,374 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 16,757 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 50,058 shares to 463,557 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 18,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.71 million for 12.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 28. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 12 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, September 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $256 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Needham initiated the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $154 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Mizuho. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc invested in 2.13% or 10,134 shares. 15.52M were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Profit Invest Management Ltd has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 2.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jrm Investment Counsel Llc reported 30,941 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings has 5.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,557 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 28,385 shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 132,212 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has 5.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 300,633 are held by Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Llc. Mariner Wealth Advsr holds 121,394 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 838,137 shares or 5.66% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sentinel Tru Lba accumulated 9,388 shares or 0.46% of the stock.