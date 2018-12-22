Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2430.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 61,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.87 billion, up from 2,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 96.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.21 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 3.23M shares traded or 367.20% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 72.57% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Asset Management Buys 1.3% Position in Adamas Pharma

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of stock. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock. $100,050 worth of stock was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $250.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,921 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $914.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,868 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Holdings reported 460,450 shares. Arbor Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.29M shares. 596,330 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Montecito Bankshares has 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,066 were reported by South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Calamos Advsr Llc owns 1.72 million shares. 70,546 were accumulated by Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv. First City Cap Mgmt has 14,148 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 0.88% or 193,383 shares. Alta Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btc has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm stated it has 3.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 1.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 13. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by UBS. As per Thursday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45M and $742.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,500 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).