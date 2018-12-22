Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 160.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 17,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55M shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – BP Is Operator of Block 61, Holds a 60% Interest; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP ASA hereby convenes to the Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – APPOINTED HELGE LUND TO SUCCEED CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG AS CHAIRMAN OF BP; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 154,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.41 million, down from 200,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 31 by Argus Research. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BP in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, September 4 to “Underperform”. On Friday, June 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Kepler Cheuvreux to “Reduce”. On Thursday, December 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Jefferies.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 95,330 shares to 301,230 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 351,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.15 million shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc has invested 6.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Run Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2,750 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 37,153 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne has invested 3.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baillie Gifford has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 118,306 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 93,932 shares. Lathrop Management accumulated 0.1% or 2,771 shares. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability reported 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Asset Management has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prudential Financial has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Management reported 3.15% stake.

