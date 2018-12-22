Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 10.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,671 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.30M, up from 39,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 885,617 shares traded or 164.26% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 14.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,247 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.09M, down from 13,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has risen 12.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “David Bugatto’s bet on Natomas starts paying off (Video) – Sacramento Business Journal” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JLL acquires Addison tech company – Dallas Business Journal” published on October 08, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes – PR Newswire” on May 01, 2018. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent – PR Newswire” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL acquires Northwest Atlantic in Canada – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 71,393 shares to 23,622 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 74,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Among 11 analysts covering Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated had 34 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 24 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Sterne Agee CRT. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, September 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 3 with “Overweight”. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Monday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold JLL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 0.05% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 189,809 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 171,242 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 48,949 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 18,980 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 138,670 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 202,521 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Clark Group Inc has 0.48% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.02% or 67,392 shares. Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Lp has invested 0.39% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 5,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De reported 281,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 4,186 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 158 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had 34 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by TH Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 30 by TH Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 5 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, October 5. Roth Capital maintained the shares of LGND in report on Friday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, September 3. The rating was reinitiated by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rare disease treatment developer Palvella signs $10M funding deal – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (LGND) – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharma acquires rights to candidate for rare skin disorder for $10M – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand in licensing pact with iMetabolic for OmniAb platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand authorizes $200M share repurchase plan; shares ahead 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $49.00 million activity. The insider KOZARICH JOHN W sold 2,500 shares worth $687,610. Aryeh Jason also sold $6.76 million worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Thursday, August 16. Berkman Charles S also sold $705,181 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, September 17. $1.28M worth of stock was sold by Sabba Stephen L on Tuesday, September 4. Another trade for 34,500 shares valued at $8.35 million was made by HIGGINS JOHN L on Thursday, August 16. Korenberg Matthew E also sold $4.71M worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold LGND shares while 139 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 22.12 million shares or 3.80% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tci Wealth owns 18 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,440 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 29,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp has 48,788 shares. Element Limited Liability Company reported 2,791 shares stake. Next Fincl Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 325 shares. 382,433 are owned by Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Lc. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Commerce has 8 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 5,217 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,948 shares. Suffolk Capital Mngmt invested in 3,452 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.28% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 64,832 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 19,908 shares.