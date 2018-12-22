United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 10.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 13,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,367 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96M, down from 124,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36 million shares traded or 59.22% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Busey Trust Company increased its stake in Jp Morgan (JPM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company bought 6,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.12M, up from 198,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, September 17. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Friday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, June 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 8. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, March 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited reported 72,499 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication invested in 0.79% or 288,825 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.23% stake. 34,820 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 9,600 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 2.06M shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,016 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,777 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.18% or 28,286 shares. Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). California-based First Republic Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 40,470 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Profit Investment Management Limited Company owns 1.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 24,858 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Operations Overview: Positive Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines revenue arrives light – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Far Could Southwest Airlines Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Fall In LUV With Southwest Airlines? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. $363,405 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was sold by Watterson Andrew M on Friday, August 17.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $230.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,755 shares to 164,624 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.05M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Leading The Financial Industry – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Raises JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) Price Target, Sees Multiple Growth Avenues – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: A New Preferred Stock With An Old Symbol – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: JPMorgan To Continue As The King Of Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan – 5.75% Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sageworth Tru stated it has 832 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 3.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Next Fin holds 8,395 shares. 68,110 are held by Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc. Hartline Corp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co invested in 111,054 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 328,234 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. American Investment Ser reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Limited Liability holds 250,000 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.06M shares. 22,697 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Windward Cap Ca owns 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,383 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, March 19 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Vining Sparks maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, January 18. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The rating was downgraded by Ertse Group to “Hold” on Monday, April 25. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 1.