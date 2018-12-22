Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219.81 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.85 million, up from 195,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Architects reported 0.02% stake. Allen Management holds 0.03% or 8,174 shares. General Communications stated it has 1.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Birchview Limited Partnership, Vermont-based fund reported 670,181 shares. Carret Asset Management holds 0.15% or 10,665 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap holds 0.09% or 4,409 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 34,472 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Personal Corporation holds 312,459 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Northstar Gru Incorporated holds 0.15% or 3,658 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.13% or 9.91 million shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 2.02M shares. 936,168 were accumulated by Healthcor Mngmt L P. Mcrae Cap owns 118,452 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $837.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,001 shares to 303,672 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 19,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,799 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock or 1,150 shares.