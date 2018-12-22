Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 73.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 44,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, up from 60,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96M shares traded or 87.08% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 41,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,085 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.21 million, up from 318,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 3.23M shares traded or 367.20% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 72.57% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $6.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Cp (NYSE:APH) by 93,610 shares to 174,545 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 138,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,395 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adamas Pharma operating chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley upgrades Teva and Bausch in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock Continued to Slide in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adamas Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering GOCOVRIâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 41 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 4. Mizuho downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) on Monday, November 5 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Mizuho. JMP Securities initiated the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, April 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Needham. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, April 28. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Cowen & Co.

More important recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bay Area bank makes key hire to debut venture lending – San Francisco Business Times” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hema – Key To Alibaba’s New Retail Strategy – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “4 Key Charts Say The Clock Is Now Ticking For Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key California legislator wants shakeup for PG&E board, execs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5.99 million shares. 313,527 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Acg Wealth owns 11,741 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dean Assocs Lc reported 171,244 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Rampart Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 1,750 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0.01% or 131,703 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Serv holds 39,815 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 11,290 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. M Holdings Inc invested in 47,500 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited invested in 59,949 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 14,857 were reported by King Wealth. First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 4,180 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.05% or 25,705 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Evans Trina M sold 27,674 shares worth $572,105. Gorman Christopher M. had sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00M. Shares for $182,600 were bought by MOONEY BETH E. KIMBLE DONALD R had bought 5,000 shares worth $92,750 on Friday, November 2. Shares for $129,972 were sold by Schosser Douglas M. On Monday, July 23 the insider Dallas H James bought $199,984.