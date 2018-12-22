Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 24,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, down from 80,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 40331.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 425,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,960 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.37 million, up from 1,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. $670,618 worth of stock was sold by Ward Pat on Tuesday, October 2. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 775 shares worth $111,321. Cook Jill E sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050. On Monday, October 8 ROSE MARYA M sold $2.20M worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 14,579 shares. On Thursday, November 15 ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 595 shares. Satterthwaite Tony sold 830 shares worth $117,533.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Mome (MTUM) by 135,500 shares to 163,700 shares, valued at $19.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 445,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Standpoint Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $148 target in Friday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 28 by BB&T Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, November 7. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Skba Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 108,850 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp holds 187,693 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Company holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 10,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.09% or 6,642 shares. 11,859 were reported by Bowling Portfolio. Yhb holds 0.34% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 15,498 shares. Horan Cap Management reported 12,043 shares stake. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 48,491 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.05% or 5,899 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Bank holds 0.18% or 8,464 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc Inc invested in 91,259 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $529.68 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,232 shares to 61,692 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 45,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).