Burney Co decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.70M, down from 23,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 23.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 237,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.33 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3,720 shares to 10,818 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 118,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. 10,970 shares were sold by ROSE MARYA M, worth $1.70M. ChangDiaz Franklin R had sold 595 shares worth $87,974 on Thursday, November 15. Ward Pat sold $539,555 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 830 shares valued at $117,533 was sold by Satterthwaite Tony. On Wednesday, October 3 Cook Jill E sold $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 5,307 shares. The insider Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.63M for 8.46 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 11. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by William Blair. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 4 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Piper Jaffray maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $170.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Com reported 2.23% stake. Coastline Tru Co reported 5,540 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Raymond James Na owns 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,465 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc has 534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.39M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 295,926 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Marshfield Associate has 527,379 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 90,359 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,777 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 15,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 21,932 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.17% or 24,426 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Gru Lc has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 760,172 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 299,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 10 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 384,726 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability owns 79,541 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.13% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Key Gru (Cayman) holds 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 80,500 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Millennium owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 710,850 shares. 555,042 were reported by Beaconlight Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ranger Investment Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 37,144 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Dividend Isn’t Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Good News From Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan (KMI) Moves Forward with Roanoke Expansion Projects on Plantation Pipe Line and Southeast Terminal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.