One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 2,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,596 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 35,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 52.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 187,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 542,882 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.80M, up from 354,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 312,310 shares traded or 135.46% up from the average. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 26.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, Inc. Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “28 Dividend Increases: April 24-28, 2017 (Part 1: Financials) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Closing of Acquisition of Somerset Hills Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2013. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 03, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/10/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 84,038 shares to 494,290 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 365,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $186,425 activity. $20,249 worth of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was sold by Hanson James E. II. 1,000 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares with value of $14,645 were bought by DEACON MARY ANN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold LBAI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.63% more from 25.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 223,518 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 7,265 shares. Mcrae Cap Inc reported 285,099 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 14,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap owns 491,580 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 62,655 shares. Eastern National Bank stated it has 20,103 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,254 shares. Mendon Capital Advsr Corp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 8,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication accumulated 3,231 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has 29,495 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Vantage Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 16,463 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Lakeland Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by FIG Partners given on Thursday, January 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of LBAI in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 3. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 27 by Raymond James.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $553.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 10,130 shares to 89,967 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million on Monday, July 9.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple supplier shares sink on latest news – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: How The Mighty Have Fallen – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Spearhead Domestic Production Push – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Ignored Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC: Apple bids for violent Israeli TV show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.