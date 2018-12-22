Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 118,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.53M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $131.95M, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.93M shares traded or 161.14% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has declined 26.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 80.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 104,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.46M, up from 129,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91M shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Among 15 analysts covering Aecom Technology (NYSE:ACM), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Aecom Technology had 50 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold” on Monday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 3. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 5 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold”. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AECOM Technology (ACM) reiterates long-term financial targets – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kadmon, Overstock, AECOM, Steelcase, CorMedix, and Corindus Vascular Robotics â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aecom slides after soft profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AECOM to lay off 600+ Central Florida workers â€” here’s why – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Metro Orlando firm to lay off 141 workers as $1.4B contract nears end – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 742,204 shares to 13.13 million shares, valued at $236.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 111,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ACM shares while 86 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 0.79% more from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Invest reported 0.34% stake. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc invested in 1.12% or 259,320 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 329,546 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 8,742 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). National Bank Of America De owns 2.18M shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 281 shares. Cna Financial holds 32,202 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 440,467 are held by Snow Capital Mngmt L P. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 27,900 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $520,322 activity. Poloni Lara sold $52,211 worth of stock.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ACM’s profit will be $78.18 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Down 4.8% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Research: Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron -7% on mixed Q1, downside guide, capex cut – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Needham. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, August 3 to “Neutral”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 7 by Nomura. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 6 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Credit Suisse.