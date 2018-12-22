Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 35.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,488 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, down from 83,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 1.09 million shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 28.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 29.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 332,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 802,680 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 26.36M shares traded or 80.61% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 0.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $131.06M for 7.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.07% EPS growth.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $267.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 35,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,300 shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity.