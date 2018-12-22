Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, up from 17,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 25.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 285,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.64 million, down from 385,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.15 million shares traded or 170.99% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 294 shares to 2,936 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,711 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by Kress Colette. $2.97M worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were sold by Byron Michael. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $24.21 million was sold by JONES HARVEY C.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. $206,437 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by TAI JACKSON P. Zulueta Alfonso G sold 6,000 shares worth $637,830. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $2.82M was sold by O’Neill Myles. 600 shares were sold by Zakrowski Donald A, worth $63,342 on Tuesday, September 4.

