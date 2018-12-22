Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 372 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.82B, down from 103,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.17 million, down from 69,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 2.61M shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight”.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 200 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Mogu’s stock falls in NYSE debut after IPO priced at low end of expected range – MarketWatch” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Insiders Ramp Up Stock Buys – Barron’s” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s analyst day preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 6,624 shares. Comerica Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Country Tru State Bank has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barnett accumulated 4,689 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 26,721 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 488 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Round Table Serv Ltd Company stated it has 3,959 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mrj Capital accumulated 59,407 shares. 15,335 were reported by Aviance Partners Limited Co. Capital Investment Advsrs Llc reported 6,097 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by Franklin Resource.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Another trade for 273 shares valued at $29,407 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. HUGHES KEITH W had sold 12,087 shares worth $1.29 million on Thursday, August 16. $1.91 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares were sold by HUNT DAVID K. On Thursday, September 20 Stallings James B JR sold $200,304 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 1,839 shares. Another trade for 23,922 shares valued at $2.61 million was made by JAMES STEPHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 16.91% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.36 per share. FIS’s profit will be $520.71M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.55% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 9 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, August 3 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 7. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stephens.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS to Chair 2018 P20 Payments Conference on Oct. 9-10 in Atlanta – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FIS Prized For Its Leverage To Bank IT Investments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “FIS (NYSE: FIS) earns spot among Orlando 2018 Best Places to Work winners – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS and Banco Bradesco Agree to a New Long-term Contract to Continue and Expand Their Commercial Relationship in Brazil and to Unwind Their Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Ranked Number One in the 2018 IDC FinTech Rankings – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.