Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 43.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 4,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $486,000, down from 9,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.04 million shares traded or 174.74% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 32.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2235.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 54,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.42 million shares traded or 180.70% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has declined 12.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 104,900 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $48.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Prime Thera (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 30,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Among 25 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Qualys had 77 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 22. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Hold” rating by Wunderlich on Monday, March 7. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson on Tuesday, February 9 to “Neutral”. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by Needham. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of QLYS in report on Thursday, August 3 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, September 10.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $9.71 million activity. Shares for $111,525 were sold by Fisher Melissa B. Thakar Sumedh S sold 10,000 shares worth $900,227. $3.40 million worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by COURTOT PHILIPPE F. The insider Deeba Amer sold 2,000 shares worth $170,035.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold QLYS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 30.96 million shares or 0.13% less from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 2,456 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 29,449 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Fund Sa has 14,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 89,993 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 2,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 55,040 shares. Alkeon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 924,545 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0% or 3,887 shares. Ameritas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 514,023 were reported by Stephens Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Else Is On Qualys’ Radar? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualys And Tenable: Pair Trade Opportunity In The Making – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys: Still Remains A Long-Term Fighter After Taking A Beating Lately – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Qualys Integrates with Amazon Web Services Security Hub to Provide Users with Vulnerability and Compliance Visibility – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys Counts On Acquisitions For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 67.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Best Dividend Stocks in The Homebuilding Industry – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2018. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MDC Holdings Stock Upgraded After Earnings: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $88.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,814 shares to 71,335 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. 8,350 shares valued at $272,210 were sold by Berman Michael A on Friday, August 24.

Among 13 analysts covering MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MDC Holdings had 40 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by FBN Securities to “Sector Perform” on Friday, March 17. JP Morgan upgraded M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) on Friday, July 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. Evercore upgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 13. The stock has “” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 6. Wedbush maintained the shares of MDC in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Evercore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold MDC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.07 million shares or 1.93% more from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 420,364 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,516 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 333,953 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 48,100 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). James Rech Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Mason Street Limited Co stated it has 13,378 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,373 shares. 28,408 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 7,613 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 4,521 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).