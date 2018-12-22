Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) by 22.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05 million, down from 9,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 178,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.93M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 2.93 million shares traded or 163.24% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 22.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold MAC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 129.96 million shares or 1.18% less from 131.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 4.54 million shares. Highland Cap Lp stated it has 0.08% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,339 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Blackrock owns 11.59 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 0.28% or 10,825 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 79,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 24,481 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,757 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,700 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 32,575 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 71,366 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $12.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 71,239 shares to 747,524 shares, valued at $71.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.33 million shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Among 24 analysts covering The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. The Macerich Company had 74 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 30. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, September 8. Deutsche Bank initiated Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $82 target. Bank of America downgraded Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, March 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 28. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 16.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.77 million activity. COPPOLA ARTHUR M had sold 105,574 shares worth $5.26M on Tuesday, December 11.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $889.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:MNK) by 10,689 shares to 21,388 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $2.99 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, October 31. $168,244 worth of stock was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE on Wednesday, August 22. $693,341 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Trower Alexandra C.. $233,869 worth of stock was sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $2.69 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 11,404 shares valued at $1.62 million was sold by MOSS SARA E.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, July 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $10800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 22. Jefferies maintained the shares of EL in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Argus Research. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 153,147 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt has 0.24% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,130 shares. 3,698 were accumulated by First Personal Svcs. Texas-based Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 0.85% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 15,449 shares. Axa holds 0.12% or 224,249 shares. 125,300 were reported by Honeywell Intl Incorporated. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 673,427 shares. 6,637 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 1.5% or 16,200 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chicago Equity Ltd Llc reported 46,020 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 1.53% or 70,044 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.8% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Avalon Ltd Com stated it has 1,387 shares.