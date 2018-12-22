First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 91.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 560 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45,000, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, up from 37,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55 million shares traded or 284.10% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 16,245 were reported by Bluemountain Management. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.52% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.37M shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Interocean reported 3,546 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Omers Administration accumulated 0.06% or 81,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 25,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finance Management Incorporated has 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,352 shares. Washington Savings Bank has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.09% or 401,562 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 8,940 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 10. Bank of America maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66.0 target in Thursday, March 15 report. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 7.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $508.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,742 shares to 22,167 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $372,990 activity.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $57.64 million activity. 34,142 shares valued at $2.53 million were sold by Shamim Mohammad on Monday, October 1. 74,130 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares with value of $5.73M were sold by Nash William D. $135,128 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by Newberry Darren C. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $2.90 million was made by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Wednesday, July 18. $7.32M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by Reedy Thomas W JR on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 3,738 shares valued at $281,957 was made by Lyski James on Tuesday, June 26.