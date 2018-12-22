Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 37,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 297,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.17M, up from 259,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.59 million shares traded or 145.80% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 6,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,814 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.54M, down from 139,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Eagle Ridge Investment stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,753 shares. Da Davidson Co has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,092 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Heritage Mngmt reported 280,968 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Ltd invested in 1.11% or 386,744 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 2,233 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Texas-based Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,195 shares. Impala Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 37,075 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Company has 49,509 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 38,482 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,511 shares to 259,155 shares, valued at $53.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold PCH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 51.74 million shares or 0.16% more from 51.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 58,949 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 12,226 shares. Fund accumulated 24,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 211,418 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 90,034 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 9,829 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated owns 26,529 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,847 shares. 1,693 are held by North Star Management Corp. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 42,920 shares. Blackhill stated it has 0.05% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 39,486 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 2.36 million shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

