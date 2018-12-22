Omega Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 6.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc bought 647,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.29M, up from 9.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 25.73 million shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 72.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 9,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,984 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89M, up from 12,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabors Industries: A Look At Second-Quarter Earnings Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nabors Announces Agreement to Acquire Tesco Corporation in an All-Stock Transaction – PR Newswire” published on August 14, 2017, 247Wallst.com published: “RBC Sees 4 Energy Stocks as Potential Buyout Candidates – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 16, 2016. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Is A Tasty Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Ltd. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2018.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.57 million activity. $1.01M worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by YEARWOOD JOHN.

Omega Advisors Inc, which manages about $12.65B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 12,300 shares to 277,700 shares, valued at $25.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.