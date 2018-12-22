Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 16.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 297,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $211.48M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,353 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.81M, down from 158,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 7 report. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 12. On Thursday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, February 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 4. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A Associates invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barnett & Inc reported 2 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.16% stake. Blair William & Co Il has 1.12 million shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.89% or 3.66 million shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 16,198 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 909 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0.63% or 221,524 shares. Fdx reported 58,322 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ithaka Limited Liability Company invested in 177,706 shares. Moon Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,000 shares. Whittier Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 281,778 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.86% or 20,376 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,470 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point plans $25M in projects to add beds, new department – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This Loudoun hospital has a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers reported 1.4% stake. Lakewood Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 53,888 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Orbimed Advsrs invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Verity Asset Inc has 1.95% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nordea Invest Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 148,162 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 610,640 shares. Utah Retirement reported 51,523 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 6,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont has 124 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2.41M were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 102,613 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 16,495 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. 83,298 shares valued at $10.16 million were sold by Perlin Jonathan B on Wednesday, July 25. Englebright Jane D. sold $720,994 worth of stock or 5,081 shares. Wyatt Christopher F. sold $810,271 worth of stock or 6,419 shares. $701,412 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Cuffe Michael S. on Wednesday, November 7. Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, July 26. Another trade for 237 shares valued at $26,670 was sold by Reiner Deborah M.