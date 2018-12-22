Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 301,106 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.94 million, down from 319,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 2.89M shares traded or 72.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 8,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.13 million, down from 251,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11,320 shares to 34,490 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 418,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8.35 million are owned by Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corporation. National Pension Ser has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Seven Post Office Lp invested in 1,165 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Uss Invest Management accumulated 1.61 million shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 11,496 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 933 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Intll Inc Ca holds 17,439 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,053 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,475 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,680 shares. Oz Management Lp reported 1.38 million shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 2.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,681 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 1. The company was maintained on Monday, October 31 by RBC Capital Markets. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $212 target in Friday, February 2 report. S&P Research downgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, October 30. S&P Research has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, May 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 17.

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 211,700 shares to 543,750 shares, valued at $110.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.29M for 8.52 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. McKesson Corporation had 90 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Tuesday, January 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 19 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 6 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 7. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Cowen & Co.