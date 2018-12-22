Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 158.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49 million, up from 940,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62M market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 591,553 shares traded or 81.44% up from the average. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has declined 61.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 27/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign CB Byron Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, FORMER EXECUTIVE SETTLE CHARGES OF INFLATING FINANCIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 185% to 48 Days; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 23km W of Maxwell, CA; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CEO DAVID SCHRAMM; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell Technologies Prematurely Recognized revenue From Sale of Ultracapacitors; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Judiciary Committee Advances Nomination Of Bradley Maxwell To Be U.S. Marshal For Southern District Of

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 27,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 683,513 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.43 million, down from 711,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09 million shares traded or 112.20% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity. Costa Mark J also sold $2.00 million worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) shares. RAISBECK DAVID W bought 13,500 shares worth $988,335.

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 671,096 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 156,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maxwell Continues To Sorely Test Investor Patience Ahead Of Commercial Ramps – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Why Is Maxwell (MXWL) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” published on September 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxwell’s (MXWL) CEO Dr. Franz Fink on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxwell Technologies: Entering The Next Phase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

