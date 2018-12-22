Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd (MZOR) by 88.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 75,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 10,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $589,000, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mazor Robotics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. It closed at $58.23 lastly. It is down 8.34% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MZOR News: 04/05/2018 MAZOR GROUP LTD MZRJ.J – EXPECTS BASIC AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 0.0 CENTS AND -2.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY; 04/05/2018 – MAZOR GROUP LTD MZRJ.J – EXPECTS BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 0.0 CENTS AND -2.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY; 04/05/2018 – MAZOR SEES FY EPS B/W 0.0C AND -2.0C VS 43.2C YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – MAZOR SAYS NO DIV DECLARED FOR YR IN LIGHT OF LOSSES INCURRED; 07/05/2018 – mazor robotics ltd. | mazor x | K180307 | 04/30/2018 |

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 67.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $156,000, down from 10,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vanguard Gp has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 87.88 million shares. 937,799 are owned by Polar Capital Llp. Proshare Ltd has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 36,725 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 4.90 million shares. 1,000 are owned by Vantage Investment Llc. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 114,379 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Connable Office Inc owns 39,247 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 38,778 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,310 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 7,120 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 166,156 shares. Boston Prtn owns 8,836 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 135,300 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 18 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 31 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 21. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 2 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17.0 target in Friday, September 25 report. As per Wednesday, September 12, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Mazor Robotics Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mazor Robotics had 20 analyst reports since November 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research initiated the shares of MZOR in report on Friday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded the shares of MZOR in report on Tuesday, May 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 19. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 16 by Needham. The rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co on Friday, October 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Needham given on Friday, September 21. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, April 19. Needham maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Sell” on Thursday, October 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 14 by Barclays Capital.

