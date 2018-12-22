Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 15.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 27,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,536 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.42M, up from 179,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.76M, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 15.54 million shares stake. Vigilant Capital Limited Com holds 3.33% or 12,476 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associate Lc, South Carolina-based fund reported 111 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 74,802 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd reported 29,501 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs reported 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magnetar Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 735 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.45% or 6,823 shares. 6,625 are held by Hilton Capital Limited Liability Com. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,340 shares for 3.77% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 714,057 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 194 shares. Family Firm holds 0.11% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Lc reported 152 shares. 158 are owned by Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by SunTrust. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Monness. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by M Partners with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 24. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1165 target in Friday, October 27 report.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85 million worth of stock. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million. Reynolds Shelley also sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 45,075 shares to 178,660 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 116,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $771.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,300 shares to 166,580 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 181,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,310 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, November 21. Needham has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 27. On Tuesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. SunTrust initiated Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 9. Oppenheimer maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $92 target.