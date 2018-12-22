Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 6,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 322,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.67 million, down from 329,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.13M shares traded or 293.81% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 70,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 211,259 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28M, up from 140,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $342.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 5,030 shares to 71,495 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astellas Pharma Japan Sedol 69 (ALPMF) by 207,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $828.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 111,942 shares to 537,644 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 16,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CASH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.34% more from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $543,505 activity. 466 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares with value of $9,805 were bought by Theisen Sonja Anne. The insider Hanson Bradley C bought $428,600.