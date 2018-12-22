Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 24.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 60,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75M, down from 242,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 561,955 shares traded or 163.50% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 11.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 47C TO 53C, EST. 53C; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, down from 10,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $545.33. About 269,510 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 13.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.51 per share. TBI’s profit will be $22.80 million for 9.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reinhart Prtn, Wisconsin-based fund reported 60,335 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,038 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 96,028 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 28,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,009 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 1.17M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 58,935 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 95,900 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.04% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 12,877 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 20,383 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 23,816 shares to 326,445 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gannet Co Inc by 274,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).

Among 6 analysts covering TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueBlue had 24 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 26 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TBI in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 20 by Avondale. The stock of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Avondale. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, October 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of TBI in report on Thursday, August 18 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martin Currie has invested 1.87% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 1,742 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Gideon Advsrs accumulated 423 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.36% or 1,038 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 136 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 1.02 million shares stake. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated owns 2,054 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 418 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.28% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 86,677 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Mettler-toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mettler-toledo International Inc. had 33 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3 with “Neutral”. The stock of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 5 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, May 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Friday, February 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 12. Goldman Sachs initiated Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $6.74 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.77 from last year’s $5.97 per share. MTD’s profit will be $168.81M for 20.23 P/E if the $6.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.12 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.64% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Overvalued Mettler Toledo Deserves A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $33.05 million activity. $268,148 worth of stock was sold by Vadala Shawn on Friday, November 16. 2,600 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $1.69 million were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $1.10M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, September 10. 6,000 shares were sold by de la Guerroniere Marc, worth $3.80M. Another trade for 4,305 shares valued at $2.54 million was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Magloth Christian had sold 750 shares worth $467,355 on Thursday, November 29.