Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 68.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 688,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,434 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.64M, down from 997,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 15.37 million shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 24.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 218,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 681,565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.30M, down from 900,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 394,041 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has risen 5.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.25 million activity. HERMAN ALEXIS had sold 1,750 shares worth $49,490 on Thursday, August 16. Shares for $3.04M were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT on Friday, November 2. D’ARRIGO DANIEL sold $1.71 million worth of stock or 58,676 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. MGM Resorts had 75 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 27. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Friday, October 30 report. Buckingham Research initiated MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3700 target in Friday, April 27 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on February, 19. MGM’s profit will be $57.99 million for 50.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MGM shares while 125 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 408.71 million shares or 1.87% less from 416.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Honeywell Interest holds 0.85% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 533,900 shares. Creative Planning owns 77,690 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1.05M shares. Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.07% or 622,415 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.00M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 7,370 shares. Harris Associates Lp has 21.77M shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 162,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 607,682 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 9,542 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 106,858 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 235,657 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 424,732 shares to 766,620 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 117,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,244 shares to 464,782 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immune Design Corporation (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 281,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Among 8 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by William Blair. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Tuesday, December 29. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Friday, October 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, August 7. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.5 target in Monday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.11, from 2.55 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PRMW shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 8.05% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 841 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 100,287 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 2,451 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 56,192 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 20,239 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 13,864 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). D E Shaw And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 127,365 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corp owns 171,489 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors accumulated 13,121 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 59,511 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,981 are held by Us National Bank De. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 179,268 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

