Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 43.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 21,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 50,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 77.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 10,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,075 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58 million, up from 12,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. On Monday, October 29 Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 787 Cancellations: A Nightmare? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Top 10 Los Angeles business stories from 2018 – L.A. Biz” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $455 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Hold” rating. Standpoint Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 26 report. On Thursday, January 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Vertical Research. Bernstein maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 5 report.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 52,004 shares to 58,090 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings reported 1,641 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 13,789 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 1.8% or 84,326 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). House Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,070 shares. Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,000 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc holds 0.26% or 3,570 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 27,676 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 7,802 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Management has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 31 by Pacific Crest. Cowen & Co maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, October 12. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 1 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Ignore The Noise, And Keep Dreaming – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VLUE, GM, MU, GILD: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: ADSK,JBL,MU – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $99.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanometrics Com (NASDAQ:NANO) by 22,560 shares to 22,660 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).