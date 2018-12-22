Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 65.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 17,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 58.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 255,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.29 million, down from 436,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 4.13M shares traded or 98.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron’s ‘Kitchen Sink’ Quarter Guidance And 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Didn’t Micron Plummet To The Depths? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What To Expect – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings: Will the Stock Disappoint This Time? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Wednesday, October 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 30 report. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Tuesday, February 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $12 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Needham. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 21. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 5 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 309 shares to 488 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 10,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,855 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR sold 40,000 shares worth $2.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4.92M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Columbus Hill Cap Management LP stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 150,915 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 81,186 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept stated it has 24,900 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 840,818 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 85,545 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 3.68M shares. Hennessy invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ifrah Fincl Ser has 8,741 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 0% or 13,891 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com has invested 3.92% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.09% or 74,553 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $189.32M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pitcairn Co reported 4,563 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc owns 71,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M Securities accumulated 6,860 shares. 25,861 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability. First Mercantile Tru holds 13,080 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 79 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 76,020 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp reported 1.62 million shares stake. Autus Asset reported 47,133 shares stake. Cantillon Mngmt Llc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 383,447 shares. Private Tru Na owns 10,597 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pension stated it has 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 450,976 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 27, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, October 26. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Monday, September 10. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 11 with “Hold”. Needham maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Friday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, November 21. Deutsche Bank maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Friday, July 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $39 target. Needham maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by William Blair. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 15 with “Buy”.