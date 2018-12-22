Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,353 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.81 million, down from 158,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.95M, down from 245,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,210 shares to 16,269 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, February 1. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $182.0 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Friday, July 31. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 30. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,249 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alleghany De reported 1.44% stake. 11,040 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V. 58,322 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 345 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 450 shares. Allstate Corp reported 1,051 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 344 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barometer Management reported 1.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcdaniel Terry And Com has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 5.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, November 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 19.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Cap Advisors LP holds 1.93% or 126,269 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 0.09% or 4,566 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,100 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 29,591 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 86,386 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin, Kansas-based fund reported 18.30 million shares. Stadion Money Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,653 shares. Bristol John W And invested in 999,016 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Llc holds 2.48% or 99,570 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 800,607 shares. First Fincl Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 24,693 shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 250,015 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Holderness Comm holds 3.18% or 61,642 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 825,863 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,150 shares to 90,880 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “MSFT Will Release Disc-Less Xbox One in 2019, Xbox Anaconda in 2020 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock and Microsoft collab on retirement platform – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.