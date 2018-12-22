Coliseum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 37.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coliseum Capital Management Llc bought 665,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.81 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coliseum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 3.31 million shares traded or 37.82% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 347,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.81 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares to 10,205 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H.

Among 8 analysts covering Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $177,565 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.