Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 58,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.88M, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 159,781 shares traded or 101.45% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 44.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 10,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,901 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

