Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 129.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (MOH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.44 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 1.86M shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 78.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.86% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral”. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, November 15. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 13 report. Argus Research maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 18. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Topeka Capital Markets initiated The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, November 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Barclays Capital.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,403 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 15,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,900 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc reported 2.52% stake. Tarbox Family Office owns 652 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ally Incorporated invested 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 258,791 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.15M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Lc has 78,261 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 243,537 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 17,673 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 2.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beaumont Fincl Prtn Lc reported 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fund Evaluation Grp Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 7,216 shares. Somerset Tru reported 14,889 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Carey Matt. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel. Another trade for 10,854 shares valued at $2.19M was made by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of stock or 250 shares. Another trade for 19,512 shares valued at $3.81 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. The insider Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MOH shares while 92 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 65.39 million shares or 5.83% less from 69.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qcm Cayman stated it has 1,548 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.44% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 148,781 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 16,835 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,660 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 52,200 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 7,370 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Schwab Charles Mngmt holds 318,149 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital has invested 0.13% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 4,741 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 16,489 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 250,902 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Among 22 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Friday, July 14 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 13. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 13 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of MOH in report on Wednesday, May 31 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 338.24% or $1.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOH’s profit will be $92.95M for 18.52 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.22% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 15 selling transactions for $612,338 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,622 was made by ROMNEY RONNA on Tuesday, September 4. Barlow Jeff D. also sold $532,229 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Monday, August 27. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider ORLANDO STEVEN J sold $135,860. The insider Carruthers Garrey sold $102,156. COOPERMAN DANIEL also sold $126,181 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares. FEDAK CHARLES Z had sold 3,795 shares worth $458,225 on Monday, November 19.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $280.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 2,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation Com Stk (NYSE:CI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CELG).

