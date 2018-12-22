Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 93.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 199,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68 million, down from 214,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mv Oil Trust (Call) (MVO) by 99.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 901,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, down from 903,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mv Oil Trust (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 64,275 shares traded or 40.82% up from the average. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) has risen 10.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MVO News: 14/03/2018 MV Oil Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/04/2018 – MV Oil Trust Announces Trust First Quarter Distribution

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 125,030 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Washington-based Cwh Mngmt Inc has invested 2.83% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 33,931 shares. First Personal Fin stated it has 2,274 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Ltd holds 0.2% or 3,147 shares. Janney Management Limited Com reported 327,468 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 927 shares. 103,930 were reported by Charter. 11,926 are held by Virtu Financial Limited Liability. 1St Source Bancshares accumulated 11,410 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 102,226 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 27,186 are owned by Lakeview Cap Ltd Company. Btr Capital Management holds 0.36% or 17,708 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic Corporation invested in 1% or 294,000 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 6,293 shares to 310,346 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 68,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. On Monday, August 20 Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,500 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $127.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, December 4. Zacks upgraded the shares of UPS in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. Zacks upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Tuesday, August 25. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $107 target. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 130,000 shares to 412,000 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.97, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MVO shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.29 million shares or 0.92% less from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 21,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1,008 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) for 35,724 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 390 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) for 82,561 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). Lpl Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Company owns 418 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). Rr Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.12% of its portfolio in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO). Us National Bank De holds 0% in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) or 180 shares.