Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 7.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 41,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 526,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.00M, down from 567,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.67% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) by 11.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 123,847 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74 million, down from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 16.32 million shares traded or 158.14% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Income for Life: Here Are 3 â€œForever Assetsâ€ I’d Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 221,354 shares to 351,532 shares, valued at $29.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings.

More important recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining: How To Buy Gold At A Deeper Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Newmont Mining: Time To Shine – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining turns in mixed quarter as gold production slips – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $2.24 million activity. Dorward-King Elaine J also sold $94,530 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares. Goldberg Gary J also sold $122,120 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares. On Monday, July 2 the insider Lawson Scott P sold $186,697. $157,207 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by MacGowan William N on Thursday, November 1. Buese Nancy sold $61,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Gottesfeld Stephen P sold $130,622 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, July 2.

Among 25 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 585 shares to 54,949 shares, valued at $66.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Usd1 A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.