Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 84,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.22M, up from 79,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04M shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 82.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.61 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 5.92 million shares traded or 281.66% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 6,336 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 33,440 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 263,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate owns 53,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Strs Ohio has 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Davis And Comm holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1,730 shares. 94,360 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 7,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Highland Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.73% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,098 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 746,968 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 5.31 million shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc has 17,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10.08 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 48 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 4. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, May 17 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 699,607 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $262.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 207,205 shares to 71,849 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,950 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, June 22 report. As per Sunday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 11 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, September 21 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Sunday, November 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $156.0 target. JP Morgan maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.35% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. 5,085 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Management. 105 are owned by Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 2.23M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pring Turner accumulated 0.47% or 2,200 shares. Intll Group Inc holds 158,691 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiduciary Trust owns 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 63,279 shares. Old Point And N A invested 1.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 81,982 are owned by Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated. Comerica State Bank reported 0.19% stake. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.26% or 1.29 million shares. Bluecrest Cap holds 2,920 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 3,956 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. On Monday, September 17 Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 8,035 shares. SCHUPP RUDY E had sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206 on Monday, October 1. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $2.92 million was made by Silagy Eric E on Wednesday, August 22. 7,639 shares valued at $1.32M were sold by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. The insider ROBO JAMES L sold 18,000 shares worth $3.25M.